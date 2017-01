Around the region: MnDOT to discuss U.S. 52 interchange

IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-MNZ086-087-094>096-WIZ053>055-061- 110000- /O.CON.KARX.WW.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-170111T0000Z/ MITCHELL-HOWARD-WINNESHIEK-ALLAMAKEE-FLOYD-CHICKASAW-FAYETTE- CLAYTON-DODGE-OLMSTED-MOWER-FILLMORE-HOUSTON-VERNON-CRAWFORD- RICHLAND-GRANT- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...OSAGE...CRESCO...DECORAH...WAUKON... CHARLES CITY...NEW HAMPTON...OELWEIN...ELKADER...DODGE CENTER... ROCHESTER...AUSTIN...PRESTON...CALEDONIA...VIROQUA... PRAIRIE DU CHIEN...RICHLAND CENTER...PLATTEVILLE 947 AM CST TUE JAN 10 2017 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * EXPECT A WINTRY MIX TO CONTINUE...DIMINISHING AROUND 6 PM. * ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS FROM A TRACE TO 2 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A GLAZE ARE EXPECTED. * WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH WILL CAUSE AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW...ESPECIALLY ON RIDGE TOPS AND IN OPEN AREAS. IN ... (more)

