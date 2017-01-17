Around the region: Ambulance calls up 10 percent
The West Concord Legion and Auxiliary Post 295 raised $3,325 for the Eagles Cancer Telethon at their breakfast Jan. 8. More than 200 people attended, with 100 percent of proceeds going to the telethon. The Bartzs, who moved into their 8-foot wide, 13-foot tall house last September, said they chose to downsize for environmental reasons and after realizing they didn't need that much space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Cannon Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|Sheds in fields off Highway 52 (Dec '15)
|Aug '16
|Nicknet
|3
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|stinky
|1
|2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide
|Aug '16
|Old Sam
|2
|Foster my cat?
|Aug '16
|Maya
|1
|How to actually hook up (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Serrdog16
|3
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
Find what you want!
Search Cannon Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC