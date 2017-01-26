Academic notebook
St. Francis of Assisi: St. Francis of Assisi Future City Team,"KIOJIN LIMANI" earned first place on Jan. 21, at the Minnesota Regional Future City Competition at Dunwoody Technical College in Minneapolis. These students will now have the opportunity to compete in the National Competition at the Capital Hilton in Washington, D.C., Feb. 17-21.
