The 92 best Minnesota music quotes of 2016
"What is the price? To live, to succeed, whatever. What's the price for a young black man's life? What do I gotta do to live? Is there an actual number? Am I supposed to pay something? Is this a rhetorical question?" -- Greg Grease reflecting on the title of his Picked to Click-winning band ZULUZULUU 's debut album , June's What's the Price? "Doing the first print, and seeing the print come up in the developer, was seriously magic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Add your comments below
Cannon Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|hahahahaha
|8
|Sheds in fields off Highway 52 (Dec '15)
|Aug '16
|Nicknet
|3
|Trump for President, He will win. watch
|Aug '16
|stinky
|1
|2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide
|Aug '16
|Old Sam
|2
|Foster my cat?
|Aug '16
|Maya
|1
|How to actually hook up (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Serrdog16
|3
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
Find what you want!
Search Cannon Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC