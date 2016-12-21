The 92 best Minnesota music quotes of...

The 92 best Minnesota music quotes of 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: City Pages

"What is the price? To live, to succeed, whatever. What's the price for a young black man's life? What do I gotta do to live? Is there an actual number? Am I supposed to pay something? Is this a rhetorical question?" -- Greg Grease reflecting on the title of his Picked to Click-winning band ZULUZULUU 's debut album , June's What's the Price? "Doing the first print, and seeing the print come up in the developer, was seriously magic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cannon Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Storm blows Rosemount Dairy Queen robbery loot ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 hahahahaha 8
Sheds in fields off Highway 52 (Dec '15) Aug '16 Nicknet 3
Trump for President, He will win. watch Aug '16 stinky 1
News 2 ID'd In Hastings Apparent Murder-Suicide Aug '16 Old Sam 2
Foster my cat? Aug '16 Maya 1
How to actually hook up (Jun '16) Jun '16 Serrdog16 3
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
See all Cannon Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cannon Falls Forum Now

Cannon Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cannon Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Cannon Falls, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,896 • Total comments across all topics: 277,396,104

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC