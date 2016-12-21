New CEO coming for Mayo in Red Wing, Cannon Falls, Lake City
The new year will see new leadership for Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Cannon Falls, Lake City and Red Wing. Dr. Brian Whited will take over the new CEO for MCHS in those areas, according to media reports.
