Valley Fuel donates to veterans

Jun 23, 2016 Read more: Genesee Country Express

The company known for propane gave Dansville, Wayland, and Springwater American Legions, and Canaseraga Sons of American Legion $500 each from the veterans truck. Valley Fuel General Manager Bill LaVallee is proud to give back to the veterans every year, but this time they chose to divide it among four communities.

