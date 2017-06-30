Medicaid coverage is a lifeline for t...

Medicaid coverage is a lifeline for this Upstate couple

The bills in Congress to change the Affordable Care Act phase out that law's expansion of Medicaid to more low income people. That would have a huge impact on one Finger Lakes couple who - after a lifetime of getting health insurance at the workplace - relies on that expansion to get by now.

