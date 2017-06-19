What's going on Saturday?

What's going on Saturday?

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: Brooklynvegan

Coney Island Mermaid Parade One of the great New York traditions and the unofficial start to summer in the city, now in its 35th year. Freak flags fly, clothes are mostly optional and Blondie's Debbie Harry & Chris Stein hold court and Queen & King.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canandaigua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12) Jun 14 GROSS 32
Victor Students Slander Student in Amazon Book May 25 ShameonBulliesinV... 1
Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14) May '17 mountainbilly 12
Dump May '17 lakelover 1
News Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu... Jan '17 Rachel 1
News Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Anthony Wolck 14
News New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08) Dec '16 Patient healed 38
See all Canandaigua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canandaigua Forum Now

Canandaigua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canandaigua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Canandaigua, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,118 • Total comments across all topics: 281,965,204

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC