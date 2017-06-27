Trail camera close-ups: White deer, t...

Trail camera close-ups: White deer, turkeys on former Seneca Army Depot

Monday Jun 19 Read more: The Post-Standard

Canandaigua resident Dennis Money, president of Seneca White Deer, set up his Browning trail camera recently on the former Seneca Army Depot in Seneca County. In addition to getting videos of regular, brown- colored deer, Money recorded footage of the depot's famous, all-white deer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

