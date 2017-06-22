SUNY tuition to rise $200, if you don't get ita

SUNY tuition to rise $200, if you don't get it for free If you're not getting free SUNY tuition this fall, you will be paying more. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2tTSI4d State University of New York Chancellor Nancy Zimpher delivers the State of the University address on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. The state University of New York this week quietly voted to raise tuition by $200 on students who are not eligible for the free tuition program, called the Excelsior Scholarship, that Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state legislature instituted in April for households who earn less than $100,000 a year.

