SUNY tuition to rise $200, if you don...

SUNY tuition to rise $200, if you don't get ita

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Press & Sun-Bulletin

SUNY tuition to rise $200, if you don't get it for free If you're not getting free SUNY tuition this fall, you will be paying more. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2tTSI4d State University of New York Chancellor Nancy Zimpher delivers the State of the University address on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, in Albany, N.Y. The state University of New York this week quietly voted to raise tuition by $200 on students who are not eligible for the free tuition program, called the Excelsior Scholarship, that Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the state legislature instituted in April for households who earn less than $100,000 a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canandaigua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12) Jun 14 GROSS 32
Victor Students Slander Student in Amazon Book May '17 ShameonBulliesinV... 1
Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14) May '17 mountainbilly 12
Dump May '17 lakelover 1
News Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu... Jan '17 Rachel 1
News Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Anthony Wolck 14
News New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08) Dec '16 Patient healed 38
See all Canandaigua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canandaigua Forum Now

Canandaigua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canandaigua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Canandaigua, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,867 • Total comments across all topics: 282,084,711

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC