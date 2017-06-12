Rochester Real Beer Week: When beer lovers unite in the Flour City
In celebration of Rochester Real Beer Week, from top left: The Kind IPA from Three Heads Brewing; beer and growlers from Naked Dove Brewing in Canandaigua; the sign outside the Genesee Brew House; co-owner Trevor DeMott of Lost Borough Brewing Co. It's a time when beer fans, brewers, bar owners and others unite in celebration of all things brew-related in and around Rochester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Canandaigua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Victor Students Slander Student in Amazon Book
|May 25
|ShameonBulliesinV...
|1
|Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12)
|May 18
|LMAO
|30
|Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14)
|May '17
|mountainbilly
|12
|Dump
|May '17
|lakelover
|1
|Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu...
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|1
|Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Anthony Wolck
|14
|New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Patient healed
|38
Find what you want!
Search Canandaigua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC