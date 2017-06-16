Q&A: Veteran suicide hotline now answers 9 of 10 calls in 8 seconds
Q&A: Veteran suicide hotline now answers 9 of 10 calls in 8 seconds In six months, the Veterans Crisis Line has lessened its response times dramatically. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tbxpLV Susan Strickland, acting director of the Veterans Health Administration's Veterans Crisis Line, and Julianne Mullane, deputy director talk about the facility during an interview with the D&C.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Canandaigua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12)
|Jun 14
|GROSS
|32
|Victor Students Slander Student in Amazon Book
|May 25
|ShameonBulliesinV...
|1
|Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14)
|May '17
|mountainbilly
|12
|Dump
|May '17
|lakelover
|1
|Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu...
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|1
|Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Anthony Wolck
|14
|New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Patient healed
|38
Find what you want!
Search Canandaigua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC