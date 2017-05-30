NY Aerial Used to Fly Flag at Funeral...

NY Aerial Used to Fly Flag at Funeral Causes Flap

June 03--CANANDAIGUA -- One of two Canandaigua Fire Department ladder trucks helped fly a large American flag over Main Street Friday, as a way of paying respects to the late Ontario County Corrections Officer Joshua P. Shaver. The sheriff's deputy died May 28 as a result of injuries he suffered in a crash in Hopewell earlier that month.

