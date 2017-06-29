New York's Latest Underage Drinking Crackdown Nabs 149
Over the course of those four weeks, 149 people were arrested for having a fake I.D. or having an I.D. that didn't belong to them. Of those 149 arrests, the Finger Lakes region saw the most with 119.
