New York's Latest Underage Drinking C...

New York's Latest Underage Drinking Crackdown Nabs 149

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WENY

Over the course of those four weeks, 149 people were arrested for having a fake I.D. or having an I.D. that didn't belong to them. Of those 149 arrests, the Finger Lakes region saw the most with 119.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WENY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canandaigua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12) Jun 14 GROSS 32
Victor Students Slander Student in Amazon Book May '17 ShameonBulliesinV... 1
Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14) May '17 mountainbilly 12
Dump May '17 lakelover 1
News Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu... Jan '17 Rachel 1
News Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Anthony Wolck 14
News New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08) Dec '16 Patient healed 38
See all Canandaigua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canandaigua Forum Now

Canandaigua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canandaigua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

Canandaigua, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,580 • Total comments across all topics: 282,135,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC