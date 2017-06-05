Hearing set in Canandaigua about Farm...

Hearing set in Canandaigua about Farmer's Inn

A local bar in Canandaigua that police say is notorious for having issues will be part of a hearing next week. Canandaigua Police tell our partners at the Messenger Post that the Farmer's Inn on Coach Street will be talked about at the State Liquor Authority hearing next week.

