Hawley calls for end of 'wasteful economic development...

As the result of tens of millions in taxpayer dollars poured into stagnant and corrupt economic development programs in recent years, Assemblyman Steve Hawley is championing legislation that would provide greater accountability, transparency and safeguarding in how the state spends taxpayer money. Following a press conference held by Assembly Minority Leader Brian M. Kolb , Hawley and a host of his Assembly Republican colleagues are blasting the state's unproductive and seemingly corrupt programs like START-UP NY and the illegal I Love NY signs and arguing that strict auditing, deadlines and oversight must accompany any further spending in these initiatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Batavian.