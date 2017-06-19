Falsely-reporting arrest made after L...

Falsely-reporting arrest made after Lagoon Park investigation

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

Lagoon Park was closed for about four hours Wednesday while Canandaigua City Police investigated a report of a robbery that turned out to be false. Caryle S. Murphy, 36, of Canandaigua, was charged at 3:40 p.m. with third-degree falsely reporting an incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canandaigua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12) Jun 14 GROSS 32
Victor Students Slander Student in Amazon Book May 25 ShameonBulliesinV... 1
Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14) May '17 mountainbilly 12
Dump May '17 lakelover 1
News Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu... Jan '17 Rachel 1
News Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Anthony Wolck 14
News New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08) Dec '16 Patient healed 38
See all Canandaigua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canandaigua Forum Now

Canandaigua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canandaigua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Canandaigua, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,621 • Total comments across all topics: 281,875,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC