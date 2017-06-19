Falsely-reporting arrest made after Lagoon Park investigation
Lagoon Park was closed for about four hours Wednesday while Canandaigua City Police investigated a report of a robbery that turned out to be false. Caryle S. Murphy, 36, of Canandaigua, was charged at 3:40 p.m. with third-degree falsely reporting an incident.
