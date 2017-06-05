Controversy in Canandagia Over Americ...

Controversy in Canandagia Over American Flag Draped Over Firetruck at Deputy's Funeral

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Your News Now

He says city manager Ted Andrzejewski denied a request for the Canandaigua ladder truck to hang a flag over the motorcade, saying Shaver did not die in the line of duty, and had overtime concerns. "As soon as I heard that response, I was disgusted," Martin said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Your News Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canandaigua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Victor Students Slander Student in Amazon Book May 25 ShameonBulliesinV... 1
News Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12) May 18 LMAO 30
Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14) May '17 mountainbilly 12
Dump May '17 lakelover 1
News Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu... Jan '17 Rachel 1
News Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Anthony Wolck 14
News New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08) Dec '16 Patient healed 38
See all Canandaigua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canandaigua Forum Now

Canandaigua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canandaigua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Canandaigua, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,397 • Total comments across all topics: 281,628,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC