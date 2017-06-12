Canandaigua Medical Group to soon hav...

Canandaigua Medical Group to soon have new owner

Friday Jun 9 Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

Thompson Health is expected to buy the group. The 19.8 million dollar deal includes a new building at its current location on Parrish Street, just across from Thompson Hospital.

