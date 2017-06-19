Canandaigua Finger Lakes Resort developer: New dock a must
Leaders at the helm of Canandaigua Finger Lakes Resort asked city officials to green-light a 48-boat-slip dock on the north end of Canandaigua Lake that they said would move the project forward. New mooring, according to Resort Managing Member Bob Murphy, would help secure the financing needed to complete the stalled $54 million Lakeshore Drive project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Add your comments below
Canandaigua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12)
|Jun 14
|GROSS
|32
|Victor Students Slander Student in Amazon Book
|May 25
|ShameonBulliesinV...
|1
|Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14)
|May '17
|mountainbilly
|12
|Dump
|May '17
|lakelover
|1
|Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu...
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|1
|Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Anthony Wolck
|14
|New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Patient healed
|38
Find what you want!
Search Canandaigua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC