Brewery Tax Break

Friday Jun 23 Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Tastings at breweries, cideries and distilleries are now going to be exempt from sales tax in New York State. The State Senate gave final passage of the legislation this week.

Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

