Brewery Tax Break
Tastings at breweries, cideries and distilleries are now going to be exempt from sales tax in New York State. The State Senate gave final passage of the legislation this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canandaigua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12)
|Jun 14
|GROSS
|32
|Victor Students Slander Student in Amazon Book
|May '17
|ShameonBulliesinV...
|1
|Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14)
|May '17
|mountainbilly
|12
|Dump
|May '17
|lakelover
|1
|Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu...
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|1
|Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Anthony Wolck
|14
|New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Patient healed
|38
Find what you want!
Search Canandaigua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC