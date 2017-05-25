Wine festival uncorks new focus

The New York State Wine Festival is the new moniker of the Finger Lakes Riesling & Craft Beer Festival-a change that reflects the new focus of the festival, officials said. "This event has gotten better each year since we started it in 2008, and that's going to continue now as the New York State Wine Festival," said Lauren Dixon, CEO of Dixon Schwabl-which produces the event-in a statement.

