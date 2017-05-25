Upstate NY Sen. Helming to return 'un...

Upstate NY Sen. Helming to return 'uncashed' checks after stipend fallout

Monday May 15

New York State Sen. Pam Helming said Monday she will return the cash bonus check she received while serving as the vice-chair of a Senate committee. The cash bonuses like Helming's -- known as "lulus" -- are outlined in state law as rewards for committee chairs and other leadership positions in the New York Senate and Assembly.

