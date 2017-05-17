Trooper struck during I-86 stop
A Painted Post-based New York state trooper was suffered serious injuries during a traffic stop on I-86 in the Town of Campbell Wednesday, according to reports from WETM 18 News and various State Police officials. The trooper was conducting a traffic stop when his or her vehicle was struck by a pickup truck, according to WETM.
Canandaigua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12)
|17 hr
|GROSS
|29
|Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14)
|May 4
|mountainbilly
|12
|Dump
|May 1
|lakelover
|1
|Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu...
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|1
|Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Anthony Wolck
|14
|New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Patient healed
|38
|21 yr old college student prisoner in n.k. (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|grow up please
|2
