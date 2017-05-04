Tornado Watch until 10pm for All of Wny
TORNADO WATCH 185 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NEW YORK CAYUGA JEFFERSON LEWIS OSWEGO IN WESTERN NEW YORK ALLEGANY CATTARAUGUS CHAUTAUQUA ERIE GENESEE LIVINGSTON MONROE NIAGARA ONTARIO ORLEANS WAYNE WYOMING THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AUBURN, BATAVIA, BUFFALO, CANANDAIGUA, FAIR HAVEN, GENESEO, JAMESTOWN, LOWVILLE, MEDINA, NEWARK, NIAGARA FALLS, OLEAN, OSWEGO, ROCHESTER, WARSAW, WATERTOWN, AND WELLSVILLE.
