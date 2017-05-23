Suspects sought after man shot outside Upstate NY restaurant, bar
A night of music at a restaurant and bar in an upstate New York city changed drastically when a man, bleeding from two gunshot wounds, stumbled through the door, according to news reports. About 40 to 50 people were at the V-Pub at the Villager, a restaurant and live music venue at 245 S. Main St. in Canandaigua, Ontario County, Saturday night listening to a performance, according to the Daily Messenger .
