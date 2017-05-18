Stalled Canandaigua resort makes some progress
Earlier this month , Canandaigua City Council ordered the developers of the Finger Lakes Resort on Canandaigua Lake to clean the public parts of the land. Since then, the developers, David Genecco and Bob Murphy, have prepared a parking lot for public use, moved their construction fence, and added landscaping to some parts of the property.
