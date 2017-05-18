Stalled Canandaigua resort makes some...

Stalled Canandaigua resort makes some progress

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

Earlier this month , Canandaigua City Council ordered the developers of the Finger Lakes Resort on Canandaigua Lake to clean the public parts of the land. Since then, the developers, David Genecco and Bob Murphy, have prepared a parking lot for public use, moved their construction fence, and added landscaping to some parts of the property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canandaigua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12) Thu LMAO 30
Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14) May 4 mountainbilly 12
Dump May 1 lakelover 1
News Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu... Jan '17 Rachel 1
News Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Anthony Wolck 14
News New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08) Dec '16 Patient healed 38
21 yr old college student prisoner in n.k. (Nov '16) Nov '16 grow up please 2
See all Canandaigua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canandaigua Forum Now

Canandaigua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canandaigua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Canandaigua, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,883 • Total comments across all topics: 281,137,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC