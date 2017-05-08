Sonnenberg Gardens: Step through the gate and into a bygone age
A visit to Sonnenberg Gardens & Mansion State Historic Park in Canandaigua, N.Y., is a tribute to a love story as much as it is to history. Today, the remaining property consists of a 50-acre parcel of land in the heart of Canandaigua; it was honored with public garden status in 2004.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Canandaigua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14)
|May 4
|mountainbilly
|12
|Dump
|May 1
|lakelover
|1
|Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|25
|Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu...
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|1
|Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Anthony Wolck
|14
|New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Patient healed
|38
|21 yr old college student prisoner in n.k.
|Nov '16
|grow up please
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canandaigua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC