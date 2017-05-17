Ontario ARC to hold fair for aging se...

Ontario ARC to hold fair for aging services

Rochester's aging community in June will have an opportunity to learn more about supports and services for the elderly. Ontario ARC's Aging Services will host a resource fair on June 8. Local vendors and organizations focused on providing services to the aging will be available to speak with community members, families and caregivers about available resources in Ontario County and the surrounding communities.

