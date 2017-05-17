Ontario ARC to hold fair for aging services
Rochester's aging community in June will have an opportunity to learn more about supports and services for the elderly. Ontario ARC's Aging Services will host a resource fair on June 8. Local vendors and organizations focused on providing services to the aging will be available to speak with community members, families and caregivers about available resources in Ontario County and the surrounding communities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rochester Business Journal.
Add your comments below
Canandaigua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12)
|8 hr
|GROSS
|29
|Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14)
|May 4
|mountainbilly
|12
|Dump
|May 1
|lakelover
|1
|Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu...
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|1
|Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Anthony Wolck
|14
|New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Patient healed
|38
|21 yr old college student prisoner in n.k.
|Nov '16
|grow up please
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canandaigua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC