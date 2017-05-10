Motorcyclist injured after crash in T...

Motorcyclist injured after crash in Town of Canandaigua

Saturday Read more: WHEC-TV Rochester

The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says that a motorcyclist was injured following a crash in the Town of Canandaigua on Friday. The Sheriff's Office says they believe the crash happened before 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

