MEGAN MILLER, DVM, JOINS ANIMART PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TEAM May 9, 2017 Source: Animart news release ANIMART, LLC is pleased to announce the recent addition of Megan Miller, DVM, to their Professional Services Team. She will work together with other ANIMART Northeast team members to provide comprehensive animal health solutions to dairy producers in New York State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.