Megan Miller, DVM, Joins ANIMART Prof...

Megan Miller, DVM, Joins ANIMART Professional Services Team

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Agri Marketing

MEGAN MILLER, DVM, JOINS ANIMART PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TEAM May 9, 2017 Source: Animart news release ANIMART, LLC is pleased to announce the recent addition of Megan Miller, DVM, to their Professional Services Team. She will work together with other ANIMART Northeast team members to provide comprehensive animal health solutions to dairy producers in New York State.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Agri Marketing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canandaigua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14) May 4 mountainbilly 12
Dump May 1 lakelover 1
News Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12) Jan '17 Rachel 25
News Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu... Jan '17 Rachel 1
News Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Anthony Wolck 14
News New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08) Dec '16 Patient healed 38
21 yr old college student prisoner in n.k. Nov '16 grow up please 2
See all Canandaigua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canandaigua Forum Now

Canandaigua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canandaigua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Canandaigua, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,287 • Total comments across all topics: 280,878,731

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC