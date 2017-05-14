Man Airlifted to Hospital After Canandaigua Shooting
Canandaigua City Police were called to the Villager Pub just after 11:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired. Once on scene they found a man they say had been shot twice, once in the upper body and once to the leg.
