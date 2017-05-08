Finger Lakes Resort developers face new deadline
The developers behind the project on Canandaigua Lake, Bob Murphy and David Genecco, have until May 20th to clean up parts of the unfinished construction site. They will have to clear the public parts of the land and turn them into functional parking lots and green spaces.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Comments
Add your comments below
Canandaigua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14)
|May 4
|mountainbilly
|12
|Dump
|May 1
|lakelover
|1
|Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|25
|Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu...
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|1
|Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Anthony Wolck
|14
|New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Patient healed
|38
|21 yr old college student prisoner in n.k.
|Nov '16
|grow up please
|2
Find what you want!
Search Canandaigua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC