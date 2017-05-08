Finger Lakes Resort developers face n...

Finger Lakes Resort developers face new deadline

The developers behind the project on Canandaigua Lake, Bob Murphy and David Genecco, have until May 20th to clean up parts of the unfinished construction site. They will have to clear the public parts of the land and turn them into functional parking lots and green spaces.

