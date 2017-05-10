Criminal impaired driving offences in Niagara
In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-Day Administrative Driver's License Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway. The public is encouraged to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service Traffic Safety Hotline or Crime Stoppers to report those who are driving in contravention of the suspension.
