Canandaigua's Kershaw beach opens Saturday
And everyone is ramped up and excited for the opening of the Kershaw Park swimming beach on Saturday, according to Dan Mackey, the city's recreation supervisor. The good news: The Accuweather forecast calls for warmer temperatures beginning for the beach opening on Saturday and continuing throughout the three-day weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Add your comments below
Canandaigua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Victor Students Slander Student in Amazon Book
|May 25
|ShameonBulliesinV...
|1
|Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12)
|May 18
|LMAO
|30
|Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14)
|May 4
|mountainbilly
|12
|Dump
|May '17
|lakelover
|1
|Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu...
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|1
|Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Anthony Wolck
|14
|New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Patient healed
|38
Find what you want!
Search Canandaigua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC