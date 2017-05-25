Branham excels at NYSGA Men's Four-Ba...

Branham excels at NYSGA Men's Four-Ball Championship

Thursday May 25 Read more: The Evening Sun

Norwich-resident Bob Branham and partner Kevin Webb of Canandaigua competed in the 2017 New York State Golf Association Men's Four-Ball Championship at Leatherstocking Golf Course in Cooperstown last weekend, May 21 and 22, where the duo would take first place in the tournament's Senior Division. Branham - playing out of Canasawacta Country Club in Norwich - and Webb - playing out of Mendon Golf Club in Honeoye Falls - competed against 26 other teams from across the state in the 36-hole, best-ball format tournament over the weekend, ultimately taking sole possession of first place after a stellar second day round of 66. The duo's initial round of 70 on Saturday positioned them tied for eighth place, two shots behind the leader.

Read more at The Evening Sun.

