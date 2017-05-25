Branham excels at NYSGA Men's Four-Ball Championship

Norwich-resident Bob Branham and partner Kevin Webb of Canandaigua competed in the 2017 New York State Golf Association Men's Four-Ball Championship at Leatherstocking Golf Course in Cooperstown last weekend, May 21 and 22, where the duo would take first place in the tournament's Senior Division. Branham - playing out of Canasawacta Country Club in Norwich - and Webb - playing out of Mendon Golf Club in Honeoye Falls - competed against 26 other teams from across the state in the 36-hole, best-ball format tournament over the weekend, ultimately taking sole possession of first place after a stellar second day round of 66. The duo's initial round of 70 on Saturday positioned them tied for eighth place, two shots behind the leader.

