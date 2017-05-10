Bee hotel soon to open in Canandaigua
A bee hotel will be placed in the Gibson Street Park, after City Council on Thursday night approved its placement as part of a research project. Kaitlyn Deutsch, a doctoral student in entomology at Cornell University, is seeking to place a bee nesting box high up in a tree in the park.
