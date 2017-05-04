Six men arrested after patronizing pr...

Six men arrested after patronizing prostitute in Ontario

Saturday Apr 29 Read more: Times of Wayne County

A tip from a Town of Ontario resident to a road patrol deputy of suspicious activity in the Ontario area deputies revealed information of an ad on the social media website Backpage.com of a female soliciting money for sex in the Ontario area. Deputies began the investigation on April 4th.

