One Canandaigua restaurant gone, another reopens its doors

An auction emptied Schooners Restaurant and Lounge of its contents April 3. The landmark restaurant at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and East Lake Road was shuttered recently after a long history as a go-to spot in Canandaigua dating back decades. Meanwhile, nearby Peppers Deli and Pastas at 101 East Lake Road reopened Wednesday after being closed several years.

