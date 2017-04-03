Harbor Hotel recognized for earning high status from AAA
The 1000 Islands Harbor Hotel, Riverside Drive, earned Four Diamond status from the American Automobile Association Western and Central New York and will be recognized today at an awards ceremony in Canandaigua. AAA Western and Central New York has scheduled the 11 a.m. ceremony - honoring a total of 18 hotels and restaurants -at the New York Wine and Culinary Center.
