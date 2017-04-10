Give used furniture new home
Rather than leaving your used furniture on the curb please contact an agency which can match it with someone in need. In the March 31, 2017 "Give and Take" there is a request for furniture which will be donated to "working poor families": 585-343-4542 or [email protected] .
