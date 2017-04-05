Five issues at stake in NY budget talks
Five issues at stake in NY budget talks ALBANY - So close, but yet so far. Check out this story on pressconnects.com: http://press.sn/2oCqTPj Exterior view of the New York state Capitol as legislative members work to pass a state budget on Thursday, March 30, 2017, in Albany, N.Y. The state Legislature was hopeful that it could wrap up a state budget Wednesday, but issues remain undecided - and now they are talking about possibly being at the Capitol all week to finalize an deal as negotiations continue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press & Sun-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Canandaigua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|rocgirl
|11
|Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|25
|Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu...
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|1
|Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Anthony Wolck
|14
|New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Patient healed
|38
|21 yr old college student prisoner in n.k.
|Nov '16
|grow up please
|2
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
Find what you want!
Search Canandaigua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC