Deputies: Woman arrested on drug charge while attempting to bail out Ontario County Jail inmate
A Rochester woman was arrested on a felony drug charge at the Ontario County Jail on March 28 after arriving at the facility to bail out an inmate. Ontario County sheriff's deputies charged Shaiasia Williams, 24, of 147 S. Clinton Ave., with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony.
