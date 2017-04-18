City fires Canandaigua fire chief
Suspended Canandaigua Fire Chief Mark Marentette was fired as of Friday because of insubordination and mismanagement of public funds, City Manager Ted Andrzejewski confirmed Monday. Andrzejewski said the decision was made by assistant city manager, John Goodwin, based on the recommendation of the civil service hearing officer.
