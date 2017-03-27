Canandaigua woman accused of welfare fraud

A Canandaigua woman is facing 11 felony charges after she was accused of unlawfully collecting nearly $14,000 in benefits through the Ontario County Department of Social Services. Ontario County sheriff's deputies charged Melissa K. Robinson, 26, of 2890 Conifer Drive, Apartment 121, with third-degree welfare fraud and four counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument, both class D felonies.

