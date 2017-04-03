Canandaigua man receives prison for sexually abusing child
The Canandaigua man who admitted to sexually abusing a child apologized for his transgressions in Ontario County Court on Wednesday, before being sentenced to 12 years behind bars. When given the opportunity to speak by Judge Frederick Reed, John Rathburn, 36, said from the defendant's table that he's "truly sorry" for the crime committed against the 12-year-old girl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.
Add your comments below
Canandaigua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|rocgirl
|11
|Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|25
|Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu...
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|1
|Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Anthony Wolck
|14
|New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Patient healed
|38
|21 yr old college student prisoner in n.k.
|Nov '16
|grow up please
|2
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
Find what you want!
Search Canandaigua Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC