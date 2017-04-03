Canandaigua man receives prison for sexually abusing child

The Canandaigua man who admitted to sexually abusing a child apologized for his transgressions in Ontario County Court on Wednesday, before being sentenced to 12 years behind bars. When given the opportunity to speak by Judge Frederick Reed, John Rathburn, 36, said from the defendant's table that he's "truly sorry" for the crime committed against the 12-year-old girl.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHEC-TV Rochester.