Akoustis Announces Four Recently Awar...

Akoustis Announces Four Recently Awarded Patents Bringing Portfolio...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: GlobeNewswire

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. , a manufacturer of patented single-crystal BulkONEA bulk acoustic wave high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, provided an update on its Intellectual Property and Patent portfolio related to its single-crystal piezoelectric materials, novel BAW resonators, wide-bandwidth RF filters and their application in mobile and other wireless devices. Since last providing a patent update in June 2016 , Akoustis has been granted four additional patents - bringing the total number of issued patents to eleven with numerous patents pending in the U.S. and internationally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Canandaigua Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14) Jan '17 rocgirl 11
News Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12) Jan '17 Rachel 25
News Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu... Jan '17 Rachel 1
News Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09) Jan '17 Anthony Wolck 14
News New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08) Dec '16 Patient healed 38
21 yr old college student prisoner in n.k. Nov '16 grow up please 2
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Nov '16 reasonvoice 27
See all Canandaigua Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Canandaigua Forum Now

Canandaigua Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Canandaigua Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Canandaigua, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,142 • Total comments across all topics: 280,644,734

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC