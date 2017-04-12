Akoustis Announces Four Recently Awarded Patents Bringing Portfolio...
Akoustis Technologies, Inc. , a manufacturer of patented single-crystal BulkONEA bulk acoustic wave high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, provided an update on its Intellectual Property and Patent portfolio related to its single-crystal piezoelectric materials, novel BAW resonators, wide-bandwidth RF filters and their application in mobile and other wireless devices. Since last providing a patent update in June 2016 , Akoustis has been granted four additional patents - bringing the total number of issued patents to eleven with numerous patents pending in the U.S. and internationally.
