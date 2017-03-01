Upstate NY man, who had sexual contact with 1-year-old, gets 28 years in prison

March 02--CANANDAIGUA -- The Clifton Springs man who admitted to committing a series of sex crimes against two child relatives, including using them to create child pornography, was sentenced Wednesday to serve 28 years to life behind bars. Before 32-year-old Tristan Mayes' sentence was made official by Judge Frederick Reed in Ontario County Court, family members of the young victims addressed the defendant.

