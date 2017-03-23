The Who Announces A Handful Of U.S. Dates
Following last week's announcement of a residency in Las Vegas , legendary rockers The Who have detailed four U.S. tour stops ahead of the run. Founding members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend will bring the band to New York, Maryland, New Jersey and Michigan before settling in at The Colosseum At Caesar's Palace.
Canandaigua Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clover Crossings Apartment Complex Becoming maj... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|rocgirl
|11
|Norfolk woman accused of stealing TV from Canto... (Dec '12)
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|25
|Developers propose switching stalled Canandaigu...
|Jan '17
|Rachel
|1
|Woman suffers from overdose, man arrested for i... (Mar '09)
|Jan '17
|Anthony Wolck
|14
|New Scoliosis Treatment Offers Alternative to S... (Feb '08)
|Dec '16
|Patient healed
|38
|21 yr old college student prisoner in n.k.
|Nov '16
|grow up please
|2
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Nov '16
|reasonvoice
|27
