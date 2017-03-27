Seven-month-old baby prepares for 7th...

Seven-month-old baby prepares for 7th heart surgery

6 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Seven-month-old baby of New York state troopers is preparing for her SEVENTH heart surgery after being diagnosed with a rare birth defect Piper's surgeon at Boston Children's Hospital, Dr. Sitaram Emani, said she's 'one of the most amazing fighters' he's ever seen A seven-month-old baby girl, who was born with a heart defect, arrived in Boston on Wednesday to prepare for her seventh heart surgery. Doctors discovered Piper had a rare heart defect of the tricuspid valve around 28 weeks from a routine ultrasound, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the family.

